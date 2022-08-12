WNBA star Griner expected to arrive in San Antonio on Thursday night following Russian detention

Griner is likely to undergo an extensive health evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center.

SAN ANTONIO — WNBA star Brittney Griner is free after spending nine months in Russian detention on drug charges.

The Biden administration announced Thursday morning that Griner was released in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

And we’ve learned Griner was on her way to San Antonio on Thursday evening.

Government sources say it’s possible Griner will arrive at Kelly Field in San Antonio after 11 p.m. Thursday.

From there, she would be expected to be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she’ll undergo an extensive health evaluation.

For someone who’s returned from overseas imprisonment, military hospitals like Brooke Army Medical Center will focus on physical and mental health, said Dr. Ralph Riviello, the chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and head of the Emergency Department at University Health.

The immediate checks deal with doctors checking for issues like anemia, electrolyte imbalances and infections, Riviello said. Physicians also will identify any injuries that may have been sustained before or during incarceration that were undertreated.

Then within a couple days, Riviello said a more in-depth assessment would most likely take place.

"(They would seek) more details about what happened to them during their incarceration and what they may have endured. Was there any physical violence? Was there any torture? Was there psychological torture or manipulation? Probably this would be a multi-disciplinary team," he said.