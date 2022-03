Keven Ellis tells CBS19 the reasons are financial insolvency, and not because of academics or performance.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An East Texas school district will be absorbed by another due to financial reasons.

According to Keven Ellis, Texas State Board of Education Member for District 9, Etoile ISD and Woden ISD have reached a mutual agreement consolidation.

Ellis tells CBS19 the reasons are financial insolvency, and not because of academics or performance.