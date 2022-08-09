Longview woman, 78, arrested in 2020 fatal hit-and-run

Linda Cromer Wonzer was booked Saturday into Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of accident involving death

LONGVIEW, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the day of the initial crash in 2020.

A 78-year-old Longview woman was recently arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man more than two years ago on Estes Parkway.

Linda Cromer Wonzer was booked Saturday into Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of accident involving death. She was released Monday on a $10,000 bond.

Wonzer is accused of striking John Arthur Acles Jr., 54, with a vehicle on June 3, 2020, and then leaving the scene. According to reports from police at the time, Acles was taken to a local hospital after he was hit, and he later died from his injuries.