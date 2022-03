Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson, said the alleged offense occurred in Tarrant County while the arrest was made in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A woman wanted on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges out of Tarrant County was arrested in Tyler Wednesday.

Briyana Brooks, 21, of Fort Worth, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. She remains in the Smith County Jail without bond.

