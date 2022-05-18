Woman accused of shooting man multiple times in Diboll arrested

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

DIBOLL, Texas — A woman accused of shooting a man multiple times in Diboll Tuesday night has been charged with assault.

Cynthia Zamora Ramos was charged with aggravated assault - family violence in connection with an incident in the 500 block of North 3rd Street. She remains in the Angelina County Jail.

Diboll Police Department officers found a man, who is about 30 years old, that had been shot multiple times during a domestic dispute Tuesday night. He was taken to a local hospital.