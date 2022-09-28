Argument between man and woman over 'OnlyFans' content ends in stabbing, police say

The woman told police she was being attacked and in self-defense she used the knife to prevent further assaults from the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is arrested after reportedly stabbing her significant other in an argument.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5000 block Wiseman Boulevard on the far west side of San Antonio.

Officers tell us the argument began when the man discovered she was creating content for an 'OnlyFans' account.

Police say she told officers the attack was in self defense.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his inuries but is expected to recover.

The incident is still being investigated.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.