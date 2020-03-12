Woman arrested after stealing Uber driver's car, leading Lufkin police on a chase

Amanda Kristene Tate was charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman was arrested for stealing an Uber driver's car and leading Lufkin police on a chase Wednesday.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to the 2200 block of South John Redditt Drive to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say an Uber driver was out of her maroon Toyota Corolla making a delivery when a woman, later identified as Amanda Kristene Tate, 36, of Coldspring, stole the car.

The owner of the Toyota told officers that there was a gun inside one of the door compartment.

Officers caught up to the vehicle on U.S. 59 south. Tate continued southbound into Diboll and Corrigan at a speed of around 100 mph.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Corrigan Police Department joined the pursuit and took the lead after Lufkin police backed down.

The pursuit ended after Tate turned onto a dead-end road in Polk County. She attempted to run away on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody at 12:16 p.m. by DPS.

A Lufkin police officer helped transport the Uber driver to Polk County to get her vehicle.