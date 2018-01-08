ANGELINA COUNTY — Melinda K. Rutledge, 47, was arrested after investigators recovered several items of stolen taxidermy on Tuesday on the 200 block of Craft Fenley Loop.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, their investigation led them to serve out a search warrant were they recovered more stolen property, along with methamphetamine and two firearms.

Rutledge was arrested and charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Stolen Property.

The DPS Narcotics Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives help the Angelina County Sheriff's Office in this case.

