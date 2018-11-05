According to Marshall Police, a woman is facing charges for allegedly intentionally driving her vehicle into into Price T. Young Elementary School on Friday.

According to authorities, after 30-year-old Anterra Gatson crashed her vehicle, she was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No students or staff were injured during the incident.

After an investigation with the Marshall Independent School District Police Department and the Marshall Police, it is believed that Gatson intentionally crashed her car into the building.

Gatson was arrested Thursday and booked into the Harrison County Jail where she is charged with felony criminal mischief and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She is currently in jail with bonds totaling $105,000.

