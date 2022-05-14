East Texas woman arrested for improper relationship with student, child sexual assault

Monica Sanchez, 21, was taken into custody on Saturday and posted her bond the same day.

KILGORE, Texas — A Kilgore woman was arrested Saturday for multiple crimes involving a child.

Monica Sanchez, 21, was taken into custody on the following charges:

Assault causing bodily injury

Improper relationship between educator and student (X3)

Sexual assault of a child

She was booked into the Gregg County Jail, but was later released on $26,000 bond.

According to he Kilgore ISD website, a Monica Sanchez is listed as an ESL aide.

CRACKING DOWN

In May 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 7 (SB 7), which aims to crack down on inappropriate teacher-student relationships in Texas. The law ensures teachers who engage in an inappropriate relationship with a student will lose their teaching certification/license and their taxpayer pension, and punishes administrators, superintendents and principals who turn a blind-eye to such misconduct.

The bill also requires school districts to adopt a written policy to prevent improper electronic communications between school employees and a student.

"Texas schools should be safe places for our children to learn and advance," said Gov. Abbott at the bill signing. "Texas schools are filled with some of the best teachers in the country, but unfortunately a small number of them have abused their position, and as a parent I find this abuse of trust abhorrent. This type of behavior is unacceptable, and Texas will protect its children from sexual predators in our classrooms."

Increased penalties for the crime could also include:

Automatic termination and revocation of a teaching certificate for teachers that engage in improper relationships with students.

Fines up to $10,000 on any superintendent or principal who neglect to report an improper relationship within seven business days of discovering it.

Jail time for principals or superintendents who intentionally conceal an improper relationship.

Suspension, revocation, or denial of the certification of educators who assist an unscrupulous teacher in obtaining a job at another school.

Suspension and annulment of an educator’s retirement annuity for educators convicted of having an an improper relationship with a student.

SB 7 passed in the legislature with broad bipartisan support and took effect on September 1, 2017.











