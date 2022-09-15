East Texas woman arrested for murdering boyfriend after traffic stop

The investigation is ongoing.

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars for murder after a traffic stop led to her arrest.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, the Hudson Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a woman, identified as Amanda Reynolds, 47, for speeding.

When officials were interviewing Reynolds, they noticed she had blood on her and admitted to shooting her boyfriend, identified as John Carnahan, 49.

The ACSO says they responded to the location where the shooting reportedly occurred and found Carnahan dead.

Reynolds was booked into the Angelina County Jail for murder. Her bond has not been set.