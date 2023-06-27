Officials investigating after woman, boy die in Panola County house fire

Both bodies have been sent for autopsy.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire the claimed the lives of a woman and boy.

According to the PCSO, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, at a home on PR 623 in the Holland Quarters community. Officials were informed a man had escaped, but a woman and boy were still inside.

Fire departments from Beckville, Clayton and Carthage responded to the scene where they found a trailer on fire. The bodies of the woman and boy were found once the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Panola County Fire Marshal's Office, the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office and the PCSO.