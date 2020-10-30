Woman charged in Longview arson-related deaths deemed competent for trial

The fire occurred on March 9, 2018, in a duplex on Cherie Lane in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman accused in the arson-related deaths of a man and his daughter in 2018 has been deemed competent to stand trial, according to a psychiatric report.

Kimberly Bruton, 34, was charged with arson causing bodily injury/death and was previously declared incompetent to stand trial in the deaths of Randall Russell, 74, and his daughter, Lisa Tesmer, 52. They died in a fire March 9, 2018, in the duplex they shared with Bruton on Cherie Lane in Longview.

Bruton was committed to North Texas State Hospital and later moved to San Antonio State Hospital for psychiatric treatment and competency restoration.