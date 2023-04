Cassandra Harris, 54, told police she shot Ricky Ellis, 56, who lived with her.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A shooting Friday in Hallsville left one man dead and a woman charged with murder.

Hallsville police officers responded just after midnight Friday to Saddle Brook Circle off FM 450. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies also responded with to assist Hallsville police.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner, Cassandra Harris, 54, who told police she shot Ricky Ellis, 56, who lived with her.