NACOGDOCHES — A woman who allegedly stabbed a man last week in Nacogdoches is now formally charged with murder.

The stabbing happened at about 10:38 a.m. at 2209 Pearl Street.

According to Nacogdoches police, officer arrived on the scene and found Donte Deandre Broussard, 25, with a stab wound in his stomach. He was transported to the hospital for surgery.

He later died from his wounds.

Police quickly arrested the suspect, 28-year-old Milanikii Ybarra. Investigators believe Ybarra stabbed the victim following an argument.

Ybarra was originally charged with aggravated assault. However, her charges were upgraded to first degree murder Tuesday.

She is currently housed in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

