Woman & Child Health Center of Longview looks to expand services

The project would cost about $700,000 to $1 million, and the organization is seeking funding through that grant program.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Woman & Child Health Center of Longview has raised the level of care for patients all the way to the ceiling.

On Tuesday, as state Rep. Jay Dean toured the clinic, Shaun’ta Whitehead, CEO of Special Health Resources, which operates the clinic, pointed out the ceiling tiles in the pediatric wing.

The providers at the clinic had decorated many of them with bright, cheerful pictures, including ones with butterflies or a rainbow.