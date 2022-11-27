The crash happened around 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast on Saturday.

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.

OSHP said 34-year-old Jessica Ernst, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash, was traveling northbound on West Jefferson Kiousville Road SE when an 18-year-old man, who was traveling west on Benjamin Pringle Road SE, failed to yield at a stop sign.

The two vehicles collided, and Ernst was ejected from her vehicle when it went off the left side of the road and overturned several times.

Ernst was transported to Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital in critical condition. She underwent emergency surgery and her baby was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. Shortly after the surgery, Ernst died from her injuries.

OSHP said the other driver involved sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The passenger in the 18-year-old's car was transported to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said Ernst was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.