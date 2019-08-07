CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday while she was chasing a dog down the road.

According to DPS, around 3:15, troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 69, just north of Rusk.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a semi, identified as Rogelio Armando Castillo, 41, of Lufkin, was traveling north in the inside lane of U.S. 69 when a pedestrian, identified as Katherine Ann Petty, 60, of Garland, ran into traffic chasing after a dog.

The 18-wheeler struck Petty and she was taken to a Tyler hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.