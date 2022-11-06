Woman killed after being hit by train in Van Zandt County

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a woman, who was identified as Emily Ross.

WILLS POINT, Texas — A woman has died after being struck by a train in Van Zandt County Sunday evening.

According to the Wills Point Police Dept., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a train near Ash Ln. (Lybrand Crossing).

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a woman, who was identified as Emily Ross. Officers spoked with multiple witnesses and train employees.

Ross' body was taken to a local funeral home.