East Texas woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle, struck by other motorcyclist

The crash remains under investigation.

HENDERSON, Texas — One person is dead and two people were injured following a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles on FM 782, about 10 miles northeast of Henderson.

DPS reports the motorcycles were traveling southwest on FM 728 in a staggered formation. A deer ran across the roadway from the right and struck the leading motorcycle, throwing the passenger off the bike. The driver 9of the second motorcycle tried to swerve to the right, but hit the passenger that had been thrown from the other motorcycle. 2 attempted to take evasive action to the right but struck the ejected passenger.

Drivers Marvin White, 51, and Robert White, 29, both of Longview, were taken to local hospitals.

Marvin is currently stable at an East Texas medical center, while Robert was treated and released.

Ailene White, 47, who was the passenger on Marvin's bike, was taken to a Dallas hospital where she died on Saturday.