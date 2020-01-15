LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning near LeTourneau University.

According to Longview police, around 7:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to a wreck in the 2100 block of Mobberly Avenue.

Police say the driver of a black Pontiac car, identified as Kristyne Iron, 57, of Longview, was traveling northbound when she lost control of the car and went into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

Iron was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.