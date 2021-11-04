Woman dies in a 1-vehicle rollover crash in Lufkin

Two others, one driver and one passenger, were transported to local hospitals.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that led to the death of a Lufkin woman early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Moffett Road around 12:25 a.m. to a report a major accident by the entrance of Kit McConnico Park.

Preliminary reports show that a Dodge Charger containing five passengers — the driver, a male front seat passenger and three more in the back seat — were leaving the park at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hit a tree and rolled the vehicle.

All three backseat passengers were ejected. None of them are believed to have been wearing seat belts. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a male passenger were both taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

"We ask that you please keep the families of everyone involved in this accident in your thoughts and prayers," the city of Lufkin said in a press release.