HUNT COUNTY — Kristie Kelley, a 44-year-old Greenville, Texas native, died days after suffering a dog bite on October 23rd, 2018 on the 2500 block of County Road 4311.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, officials got a 911 call from someone who told them that a woman had been bitten by her dog and she needed an ambulance.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene along and due to the extent and severity of the injuries, medical personnel made the decision to take Kelly to a Collin County hospital via air ambulance

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation determined that the Kelley was home alone when the attack happened and was found inside the home by her husband when he got there.

Officials determined that Kelley and her husband lived in the home and were the owners of the dog.

On Saturday, the Criminal Investigation Division was told that the Kelley passed away while in the hospital.

The investigation is continuing at this time, and authorities are awaiting the final autopsy report from the medical examiner.

"This is a very sad and unfortunate situation and my thoughts and prayers are with the family. We will continue the investigation to try and determine what lead up to the attack," said Hunt County Sheriff, Randy Meeks.

