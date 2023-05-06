East Texas woman retires after volunteering over 3,000 hours at local clinic

Melody Allen has dedicated most of her time volunteering at Bethesda Health Clinic.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas woman is retiring after dedicating more than 3,000 hours of volunteering at the Bethesda Health Clinic in Tyler.

Melody Allen first moved to East Texas to work as school administrator. After retiring in 2011, she decided to go back to her first love, nursing.

"I thought, there's something else I can do. And so I was like why don’t I go to Bethesda Clinic, it's a great place and that’s how I found my way here," Allen said.

During her time at Bethesda, she worked closely with gynecologist Dr. Lianne Hanson.

Hanson said without Allen's help the gynecology department would have not run as smoothly as it has.

"She has just made this place just run. She knows my patients and knows what we need," Hanson said.

Allen said it's been a true blessing being apart of the clinic.

"Just seeing how people come together to staff this clinic, for those folks that need this type of health care, just makes it all worthwhile to be here," Allen said.

The doctors and staff at Bethesda said Allen was a light to not only them but the patients as well.

"She always treats them with care and respect. She's been my friend and my compatriot, she smiles and is always in a good mood," Allen said.

After turning 75 years old, Allen said she felt it was time to step back and focus her time on her family and being involved in her church.

"I'm going to miss being here," Allen said.