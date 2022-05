Detectives say they have a possible suspect in custody and they are known to the victim.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide.

According to the TPD, officers were called to an apartment complex at 2719 S. Broadway Ave. around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman dead in an apartment unit.

