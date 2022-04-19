Lufkin police investigating after woman found dead in vehicle

This incident is under investigation.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Dept. is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle.

According to the LPD, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle outside Family Dollar on Frank Ave.

When police and EMS arrived on scene, the woman was pronounced dead. Due to preliminary findings, foul play is not suspected but an autopsy has been ordered.

This incident is under investigation.