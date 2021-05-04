Lindale woman gets 30 years in death connected to Longview robbery

Hannah Leigh McCartney and Jared Anthony Freelen, 25, also of Lindale, were arrested in March 2020 in connection with the death of LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her involvement in the 2019 death of a Tyler man after a robbery in Longview.

Hannah Leigh McCartney, 31, pleaded guilty today in the 188th District Court in Gregg County. Judge Scott Novy handed down the sentence for murder. She will get credit for 488 days served.

