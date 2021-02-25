Woman stable after being struck by vehicle on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Police say the woman was not in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south on S. Broadway Ave.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle on S. Broadway Ave.

According to the TPD, around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officers to the responded to the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to a Tyler hospital and is stable.