x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Woman stable after being struck by vehicle on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Police say the woman was not in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south on S. Broadway Ave.
Credit: CBS19

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle on S. Broadway Ave.

According to the TPD, around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officers to the responded to the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the woman was not in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south on S. Broadway Ave.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to a Tyler hospital and is stable.

There have been no charges brought against anyone at this time. The case is still under investigation.

    

Related Articles