Woman in critical condition after being shot in head in Nacogdoches

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. is investigating after a woman was shot in the head late Friday night.

According to the NPD, around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.

When police arrived on scene, the found a woman lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to the head area.

EMS arrived and took the victim to a local hospital. She is believed to be in critical condition.