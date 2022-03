The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

TYLER, Texas — A woman was injured Thursday afternoon after her vehicle struck a parked Tyler Police Department car.

Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said a police officer was assisting detectives and had parked his vehicle outside of the roadway in the 2900 block of Gentry Parkway.

A distracted driver hit the back of the police car while the officer was not in the vehicle, Erbaugh said.