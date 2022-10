The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a woman injured.

Around 10:10 pm, police were called to Oak Hill Plaza on a report of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The shooter is unknown at this time.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.