Gregg County inmate jailed on murder charge dies after medical issues

LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman held in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge died at a hospital early Wednesday morning after officials say she had a medical emergency.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, the inmate at the Gregg County Sheriff's Office North Jail Facility was having medical issues around 2 a.m. Emergency workers responded to the jail and took her to a local hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital and officials ordered an autopsy. The name of the woman is being withheld until family is notified.

The sheriff's office said the woman was in the jail for a murder charge and she had been in the Gregg County Jail for over three years. The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation with help from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.