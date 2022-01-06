Woman killed, 2 children injured in Longview crash

This crash remains under investigation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas woman was killed and two children were injured following an overnight crash in Longview.

According to police, an SUV, driven by Laytonya Washington, 37, was headed northbound in the 3500 block of W. Loop 281 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Washington was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Two child passengers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.