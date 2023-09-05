Woman killed after being hit by pickup on Loop 287 in Lufkin

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 9:10 p.m., police were called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Loop 287 at the Denman Ave. overpass, near Café Del Rio.

Police say a woman was trying to cross the road, just before the overpass, when she walked into the path of a southbound pickup truck. The driver told authorities he did not see the woman,

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The identity of the woman and driver are expected to be released Tuesday.