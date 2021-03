The accident occurred Monday evening on North Stallings Drive.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches police are investigating after a Round Rock woman was struck by a vehicle crossing 100 North Stallings Drive.

According to police, Emily Marie Rangel, from Round Rock, failed to utilize the crosswalk and walked into the path of a 2007 Kia passenger car.

Rangel was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.