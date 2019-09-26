CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed Wednesday after vehicle rolls over several times in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6:38 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 69 north of Rusk.

The preliminary crash reports indicate that the driver of a 2001 Toyota Sequoia was traveling north on U.S. 69 and, for a yet to be determined reason, drove off the roadway. The driver attempted to over-corrected but entered a side skid and began to roll several times, crossing County Road 1505 before coming to rest.

DPS has identified the driver as Rachael Paralee Finley, 38, of Rusk.

Finely was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.