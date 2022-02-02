Gilmer woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Upshur County

The crash remains under investigation.

GILMER, Texas — A Gilmer man is dead following a crash in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, on Tuesday, around 5:35 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 271, just south of Gilmer.

The preliminary investigation indicates a van, driven by Brendan Durkin, 53, of Gilmer, was traveling north on US 271 directly behind a pickup, riven by Verna Harris, 49, also of Gilmer.

DPS says the pickup slowed, preparing to turn left in to a private drive on the west side of US 271 when Durkin failed to control its speed and struck the van.

Harris was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Durkin is stable at a Tyler medical center.