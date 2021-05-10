Officials identify woman killed in crash on Toll 49 near Lindale

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials have identified a woman who was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Toll 49 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:45 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Toll 49, about a mile west of Lindale.

The preliminary crash report indicates indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Christi Kay Gross, 60, of Lindale, was traveling northbound on Toll 49 when the vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled down a concrete embankment.

Goss was taken to a local hospital where she later died.