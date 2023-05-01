x
OFFICIALS: Woman killed in early-morning Cherokee County house fire

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at 150 W. Jackson St. in Reklaw, around 4 a.m.

REKLAW, Texas — A woman is dead after an early-morning house fire in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at 150 W. Jackson St. in Reklaw, around 4:30 a.m.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish fire and the State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate the incident after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in the residence.

The home was destroyed in the blaze and the woman's body was sent for autopsy.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

