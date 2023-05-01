OFFICIALS: Woman killed in early-morning Cherokee County house fire

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at 150 W. Jackson St. in Reklaw, around 4 a.m.

REKLAW, Texas — A woman is dead after an early-morning house fire in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at 150 W. Jackson St. in Reklaw, around 4:30 a.m.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish fire and the State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate the incident after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in the residence.

The home was destroyed in the blaze and the woman's body was sent for autopsy.