According go the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), the fire broke out in the 100 block of Jerome St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXARKANA, Texas — An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Texarkana.

According go the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), the fire broke out in the 100 block of Jerome St., Thursday around 5:20 p.m.

The TTPD says firefighters pulled and elderly woman from the burning house and tried to resuscitate her, but were not successful.