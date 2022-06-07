Unidentified woman killed in fiery Van Zandt County crash after chase with law enforcement

The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to the I-20 Service Road, just west of Canton.

The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by an unidentified woman, was involved in a chase with law enforcement while traveling east on I-20 near mile marker 536 at a high rate of speed.

DPS says the woman exited onto the south service road approaching CR 4414. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and drove north into a grassy area south of I-20.

According to officials, the vehicle continued in the grassy area and struck a tree before catching fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene