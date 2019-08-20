PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — A woman has died after a structure fire on Friday, August 16 in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Fire Marshal, around 5:56 p.m., the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 7106 West Choctaw Drive in Payne Springs.

During the suppression efforts, crews discovered the homeowner, Dana Denman, 69, deceased inside the residence.

Denman was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace 2 Pollock and sent to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.

The Eustace, Enchanted Oaks, Gun Barrel, Log Cabin, and Malakoff Volunteer Fire Departments were called to assist with the fire.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.