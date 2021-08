The investigation is ongoing.

TEXAS, USA — A Jefferson woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Police Department (MPD), on Sunday, around 6 p.m., police responded to an accident near the Victory Dr. and E. Houston St.

Officers determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as Lynda Moore Carter, 63, crossed over multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before driving into a wooded area.

Carter was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.