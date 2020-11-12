Woman reported missing in Nacogdoches found dead in submerged vehicle

Jacquelin Patricio-Vazquez, 38, was reported missing by family members to the Nacogdoches Police Department on Dec. 1.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The body of a woman that was reported missing in Nacogdoches was found Thursday after dying in an apparent car crash.

The Nacogdoches Police Department conducted a search using a drone at the Pine Creek Lodge after learning of the victim's possible last whereabouts.

The search revealed what appeared to be a possible vehicle submerged in the pond a short distance from the bank.

The Nacogdoches Fire Department dive team along with investigators from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to the scene. After confirmation by divers there was a vehicle in the pond, the vehicle was removed.

Vazquez was found inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead. Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Williams ordered her body be sent for autopsy..

The NCSO is investigating the cause of the accident that is believed to have occurred on the night of Nov. 30.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene showing the vehicle ran off the private roadway and struck a pole before going into the pond.