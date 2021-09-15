Louisiana woman sentenced to 8 years for taking $4.85 million from elderly Bullard woman

BULLARD, Texas — A Louisiana woman was sentenced Tuesday to over eight years in prison for her role in a scheme that stole $4.85 million from an elderly Bullard woman.
Monica Ruiz, 45, of Shreveport, who pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison.
“Fraud against the elderly is particularly devastating given that the victim will typically not have the ability to work their way towards financial recovery,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “While the Department of Justice will work tirelessly to ferret out elder fraud and punish the perpetrator, our seniors’ best defense against such fraud is, and remains, education, vigilance, and a healthy dose of skepticism.”
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.