Tyler woman gets 8 years in prison for leaving baby alone in closet for 3 hours

Kelsey Frazier's confinement is set to commence Friday.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2020.

A Tyler woman who pleaded guilty to child endangerment/abandonment last week has been sentenced to eight years in prison by 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen.

On Oct. 3, 2020, at around 9:30 a.m., Kelsey Frazier, 27, left an 11-month-old strapped to a baby bouncer in the bathroom closet of her garage apartment in Chapel Hill.

Approximately three hours later, a family friend arrived at the residence and heard a dog barking inside the apartment. When the friend went inside to let the dog out, she heard a crying baby. That's when the child was found crying alone.

The family friend immediately took custody of the child and checked her welfare. The child was eventually reunited with her parents. t

On Oct. 9, Frazier was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on $150,000 bond.