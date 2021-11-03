Woman struck by pickup truck after being released from hospital in Lufkin

The accident occurred in the 500 block of South John Redditt Drive.

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman was hit by a pickup truck after being discharged from the hospital early Thursday morning in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, the auto vs. pedestrian accident occurred in the 500 block of South John Redditt Drive, around 6:30 a.m.

The woman had been recently discharged from Woodland Heights Medical Center and was waiting for her ride.

Before her ride arrived, police say the woman crossed the street to McDonald's and was hit by a pickup traveling northbound in the inside lane.

A driver in an SUV traveling in the outside lane told officers she saw the woman cross suddenly. She was able to swerve and miss the woman, but the pickup driver traveling in the inside lane did not have that opportunity.

The driver of the pickup, who was visibly shaken, told officers she did not have to time to stop after realizing the woman was in the road.

The woman was conscious and breathing following the accident. She was taken to a local hospital and later flown to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment.