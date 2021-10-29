x
Report: Woman swung machete at people, officer in Hawkins before she was fatally shot

The Texas Rangers were called Sept. 17 to investigate after an officer-involved shooting on FM 14 near Hawkins High School.

HAWKINS, Texas — A woman killed this past month in a Hawkins officer-involved shooting waved a machete at other people, including the officer who responded, a recent report shows.

At the time, the Texas Department of Public Safety said no officers were injured, and Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow said one person was dead in the incident. A custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Shaine Marie Selph, 21, as the woman who was killed by an officer’s gunshot.

