Report: Woman swung machete at people, officer in Hawkins before she was fatally shot

The Texas Rangers were called Sept. 17 to investigate after an officer-involved shooting on FM 14 near Hawkins High School.

At the time, the Texas Department of Public Safety said no officers were injured, and Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow said one person was dead in the incident. A custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Shaine Marie Selph, 21, as the woman who was killed by an officer’s gunshot.