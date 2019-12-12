A woman who posed as a nurse at a Davita Dialysis facility in Marshall has been sentenced to 20 months in state jail for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Additionally, Stephanie Garcia was sentenced to 180 days in the Harrison County Jail for two counts of nursing without a license. Judge Brad Morin of the 71st District Court, who imposed the punishment, said the sentences will run concurrently.

Garcia pleaded guilty to the crimes in November. A sentencing hearing to determine her punishment was held Tuesday.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News Messenger.