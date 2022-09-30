Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PARIS, Texas — A Paris woman who had been missing since Sept. 26 was found safe on Friday.

According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff.

"She is being checked medically and her family has been notified," the PPD said.

CBS19 recently spoke with Taylor's daughter Longview.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.