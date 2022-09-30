x
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

PARIS, Texas — A Paris woman who had been missing since Sept. 26 was found safe on Friday.

According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff.

"She is being checked medically and her family has been notified," the PPD said.

CBS19 recently spoke with Taylor's daughter Longview.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

